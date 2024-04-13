Double celebrations for TVF! Their two shows Very Parivarik and Yeh Meri Family wins hearts and tops the chart with No.1 position

TVF (The Viral Fever) continues to captivate audiences with their highly relatable offerings, garnering widespread acceptance. Their latest offerings, ‘Very Parivarik’ and ‘Yeh Meri Family Season 3’, have received immense love from audiences and are now trending at No. 1.

Since their release, both shows have been met with overwhelming adoration. While the first three episodes of ‘Very Parivarik’ received fantastic responses, the latest fourth episode quickly topped YouTube’s trending list within just 10 hours of its release.

Taking to social media, the creators celebrated this milestone achievement with the caption:

“TVF is again ruling the charts and hearts 💕”

The phenomenal success of TVF’s ‘Very Parivarik’ and ‘Yeh Meri Family’ is a testament to their perfect understanding of the modern Indian family. They are the only content producers in India tapping into the narrative of the modern Indian family with such perfection, resonating with mass audiences. There isn’t any other player in the market who has such a fabulous understanding of the modern Indian family approach.

In addition to their ongoing success, TVF continues to push boundaries with newer and grander stories. Their latest announcement, “The Great Indian Code”, delves into India’s IT revolution of the 70s and 80s, promising yet another captivating narrative.

TVF’s dominance extends to IMDb’s global list of top 250 TV shows, with an impressive seven entries, surpassing any other content producer from the nation. Excitingly, audiences can anticipate the release of new seasons for beloved shows like “Panchayat”, “Kota Factory”, and “Gullak”, along with an array of intriguing new content slated for 2024.

Moreover, 2024 is shaping up to be TVF’s biggest year yet, with their unparalleled success across various platforms and the anticipation surrounding their upcoming projects. As they continue to innovate and push boundaries in the digital entertainment space, TVF is setting new standards for Indian content creation and solidifying their position as pioneers in the industry.