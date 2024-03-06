Kanwar Dhillon, aka Sachin from Star Plus Show Udne Ki Aasha, Shares His Experience About Working With Co-Star Neha Harsora!

Star Plus has ventured into unexplored territory. Now, Star Plus has arrived with a new drama, Udne Ki Aasha, starring Kanwar Dhillon (Sachin) and Neha Harsora (Sailee). Star Plus will show Udne Ki Aasha to depict the tale of Sachin and Sailee and also the intricacies of the relationships and equations.

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it, while Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.

Ever since the first promo was aired, the audience has been showering love and praise on Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora. This is the first time that Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora have been paired opposite each other for a show. Their pair comes as a breath of fresh air for the audience. Through the promos, the audience has witnessed a unique chemistry between the duo, leaving them wanting for more. It will be a visual treat for the viewers to watch Kanwar Dhillon and Neha Harsora onscreen.

Kanwar Dhillon, aka Sachin, from the Star Plus show Udne Ki Aasha shares, “The equation I share with Neha Harsora has been organic and natural. It has been a good experience working with her. The bond with Neha Harsora has evolved with time. The first promo shoot of our show Udne Ki Aasha was special and a stepping stone in bringing Sachin and Sailee to life, and we support each other as co-actors.”

Produced by Rahul Kumar Tewary, Udne Ki Aasha will air on Star Plus from March 12th at 9 p.m., Monday to Sunday.