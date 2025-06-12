Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: Renuka stands against Sachin-Sailee’s decision; chaos at the Deshmukh house

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tles Production has seen engaging drama with Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) and Sailee (Neha Harsora) being moved on getting to know about Krish’s real mother being alive. He got upset when he got to know that Krish’s mother did not want him to call her his mother. Sachin and Sailee made the big decision to adopt Krish and wanted to take the advice of their family members. Sachin and Sailee were seen placing this thought with their family.

The upcoming episode will see a flood of emotions coming again in the Deshmukh house with Renuka standing tall against Sachin’s decision to adopt Krish. Renuka will humiliate Krish and his family, which will upset Roshni. Sachin will tell them that he is determined to adopt him and give him a better future. Renuka will reject the idea stating that the house is hers. Roshni will also indirectly side with Renuka as she will not want Sachin and Sailee to adopt Krish. Tejas will also intervene which will make Sachin all the more furious. With Father’s Day coming, it will be interesting to see Sachin being determined to become Krish’s father.

Will Roshni’s truth come out?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.