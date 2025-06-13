Udne Ki Aasha Upcoming Twist: OMG!! Sailee announces Roshni’s pregnancy; Roshni gets stunned

Udne Ki Aasha the Star Plus television show produced by Rahul Tewary and Rolling Tales Production has seen engaging drama with Sachin (Kanwar Dhillon) and Sailee (Neha Harsora) making the decision to adopt Krish after finding out that his mother does not want to have him. Roshni was pained to know of it and tried her best to side with Renuka to dissuade them from doing so. Above all, Sachin and Sailee were happy with Juhi doing well in her exams and securing good marks.

The upcoming episode will see Juhi getting a job which will further thrill Sailee beyond limits. Sailee will later notice Roshni going inside a maternity hospital. She will assume that Roshni is pregnant. Sailee will break the news at home and will announce to all that Roshni is pregnant. The news will shock Tejas and even Renuka and they will question why Roshni did not tell them. It will be interesting to see why Roshni went into the maternity hospital.

What will happen now?

Set in a Marathi backdrop, Star Plus shows Udne Ki Aasha to depict a wife’s roadblock in the form of a non-cooperative husband, and her challenge to make him transform for the sake of her and the family’s progress. Kanwar Dhillon essays the character of Sachin, who is a taxi driver and earns his livelihood with it. At the same time, Neha Harsora portrays the role of Sailee, a florist who dabbles in various small businesses and makes a living out of her other chores, in the show Udne Ki Aasha.