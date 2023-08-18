Manasi Joshi Roy to play a pivotal part in Zee TV's family drama 'Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai’

Zee TV has a new fictional show, Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai, which is expected to captivate Indian audiences just as their previous stories have for the past 30 years. The plot takes place in Gujarat during the lively Navratri festival. The Rajgaur family of Palanpur is rocked by an unexpected event when the youngest bahu, Hetal, demands separation, going against traditional bahu roles. This devastates Ambika, the eldest bahu and matriarch of the Rajgaur dynasty, who has always prioritized keeping the family together. In an effort to disprove Hetal’s belief that “Saas kabhi maa, aur Bahu kabhi beti nahi ban sakti,” Ambika makes a groundbreaking decision to adopt a baby named Kesar, who was left at the doorstep of their family orphanage. Ambika vows to raise Kesar not as a beti but as a bahu, with the hope of teaching her all the right values to become an ideal bahu capable of holding a family together one day.

Popular actress Manasi Joshi Roy will be seen essaying the role of the strong-willed Ambika, who lives by the principle that naye vicharon ke saath aage badhna achha hai, lekin hume apne barson se chale aa rahe sanskaron ko kabhi nahi bhulna chahiye. She plans to get Kesar married to her son with her consent, of course, when both of them are mature enough to decide for themselves.

Manasi says, “My character Ambika Rajgaur is really unique, and her thoughts and actions are path-breaking. She thinks ahead of her time. What’s interesting is that Ambika will be seen adopting a girl with the intention of making her a daughter-in-law when she grows up. This is because Ambika is someone who loves her family a lot and she believes that only a bahu raised with the right values can keep her family together. She believes that if she inculcates these values in Kesar with love, she will grow up to be the kind of bahu the family needs. I truly feel the show’s concept is really unique and it is a topic not explored on television, and I am sure the audience will connect with the storyline and its characters.”

She adds, “I strongly resonate with my character as I’m a daughter-in-law off-screen too. Family life is of great importance to me, aligning with her belief, ‘Bahu bhi Beti bann sakti hai’. Preparation wasn’t a challenge since my diverse life experiences make my portrayal natural. And if we talk about me playing a Gujarati matriarch on-screen, I am already a Gujarati woman, so all I needed to do was borrow cultural nuances from my own life and experiences and apply it in my performance. In fact, this is the first time I’ll be seen as a Gujarati character on television, so I am really looking forward to it and I hope I get the love and support of my fans.”

The audience is eagerly anticipating the debut of Manasi Joshi Roy in her new role on television. The upcoming journey promises to showcase a range of powerful emotions and intricate human relationships that will captivate viewers and keep them engaged.

So, stay tuned as Kyunki… Saas Maa, Bahu Beti Hoti Hai is all set to premiere soon, only on Zee TV!