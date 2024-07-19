Opening yet another story of modern relationship, new episode of TVF’s Arranged Couple is OUT NOW!

TVF has truly mastered the skill of understanding the pulse of the young crowd. It’s worth saying there aren’t any other content creators in India who understand the youth better than they do. They have always struck the right chord with their audience through their relatable shows, which is quite evident in their show, “Arranged Couple.” While the show has captivated the audience with its interesting narrative, TVF has released Episode 4, opening yet another chapter of the modern-day relationship.

TVF has released the 4th episode of Arranged Couple titled We Need To Talk. The episode traces the life of Anu and Rishi as they begin their “Arranged to Love” journey, navigating new dramas while learning to talk, laugh, and love together.

The show stars Srishti Shrivastava and Harman Singha in the pivotal roles, along with Neelu Dogra, Sanjay Gurbaxani, Gunjan Hariramani, Praveen Rajj, Shreya Singh and Ankit Motghare in key roles.

From juxtaposing Arranged Couple to Permanent Roommates, TVF has shown two extremes of a relationship so beautifully. Their understanding of the basics of a relationship and their ability to bring it to the screen is really intriguing and captivating to watch.

TVF is truly on a phenomenal run this year. One after another, they are bringing really interesting content. From Sapne Vs Everyone, Very Parivarik, Panchayat S3, Kota Factory S3, and Gullak S4, Arranged Couple is also looking very promising.