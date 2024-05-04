Redefining the entertainment quotient, TVF’s ‘Very Parivarik’, Episode 7: ‘Mahila Party’ is out!

TVF (The Viral Fever) is one content creator in India that is constantly delivering engaging and compelling content to the masses. Continuing the spree, TVF arrived with their first weekly daily ‘Very Parivarik’ which narrates the story of a modern Indian family. Ever since its release, the show has been garnering immense love from all across with every episode trending on top on YouTube. Now, the 7th episode: ‘Mahila Party’ of TVF’s ‘Very Parivarik’ has been released and brought yet another interesting topic for the viewers.

The makers shared a short glimpse on their social media of the 7th episode: 'Mahila Party' of TVF's 'Very Parivarik' and it guarantees a lot of fun and entertainment.

Very Parivarik narrates the story of a couple, where the son is an IT professional and his wife is from the film industry. As their parents come to their house to live with them, that’s when the real humor begins. The show dwells on very interesting situations of modern Indian families, creating a lot of entertainment. Remarkably, With 11 M+ views, 400 K+ engagements, 155 M+ impressions, and all the episodes of Very Parivarik are treading in the top 5 on YouTube.

Worth saying, that TVF has truly changed the scenario and has cemented its strong feet in the world of content with shows like Panchayat, Gullak, Aspirants, and several others. These are not just TVFs best but also the best ones in the Indian content arena.