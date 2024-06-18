Shruti Kumar shares beautiful unseen pictures of TVF’s Arunabh Kumar with his daughter sharing a beautiful note on Father’s Day!

Shruti Kumar, wife of Arunabh Kumar, founder of The Viral Fever (TVF), recently took to social media to celebrate Father’s Day with a touching tribute to her husband. Affectionately referring to him as “Papa-Panda,” Shruti offered a glimpse into Arunabh’s personal life amidst TVF’s continued success with acclaimed shows like Panchayat, Pitchers, Kota Factory, and Very Parivarik.

Accompanied by heartwarming photos capturing precious moments between Arunabh and their daughter, Shruti’s post conveyed heartfelt gratitude:

“🧿Happy Fathers Day To You “Papa-Panda” as Misha would say it 😘… Thank you for always being there, whether we need you or not… from napping to feeding… so that I can shoot some arrows 😀… we love you Misha ke Papa ❤️”

Arunabh Kumar’s contributions to the digital entertainment industry have been significant, marked by successful ventures such as Sapne Vs Everyone and Very Parivarik. The ongoing popularity of series like Panchayat Season 3 and the upcoming Kota Factory Season continue to underscore his influence and TVF’s impact in the digital content landscape.

As Shruti’s heartfelt tribute resonates, it not only celebrates Arunabh’s role as a dedicated father but also highlights his ongoing success and commitment to creating engaging content that resonates deeply with audiences.