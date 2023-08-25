ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Releases

Siddharth Arora joins Sony SAB's Dhruv Tara as Ranchhod, appearing as Lord Krishna’s human avatar

Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara - Samay Sadi Se Pare has captured the hearts of audiences with an endearing romance and a unique time-travel love story of Dhruv (Ishaan Dhawan) and Tarapriya (Riya Sharma), two souls intertwined across different eras. Soon the charming and versatile actor Siddharth Arora will join the ensemble cast of the show as Ranchhod – a character who is a human form of Lord Krishna and is set to add a spark to Dhruv and Tara's captivating love story.

Author: IWMBuzz
25 Aug,2023 21:33:21
Siddharth Arora joins Sony SAB's Dhruv Tara as Ranchhod, appearing as Lord Krishna’s human avatar 845846

Sony SAB’s Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare has captured the hearts of audiences with an endearing romance and a unique time-travel love story of Dhruv (Ishaan Dhawan) and Tarapriya (Riya Sharma), two souls intertwined across different eras. Soon the charming and versatile actor Siddharth Arora will join the ensemble cast of the show as Ranchhod – a character who is a human form of Lord Krishna and is set to add a spark to Dhruv and Tara’s captivating love story.

Given Tara’s immense belief and devotion for Lord Krishna, his character is poised to guide her journey, offering support and direction at every step. This element adds a unique layer of intrigue to the storyline as Ranchhod navigates through the complex web of emotions, connecting the threads of love between Dhruv and Tara.

Siddharth Arora, who will be portraying the character of Ranchhod, said, “The character of Ranchhod is a captivating blend of mystery and emotions, and I believe his entry will bring a fresh perspective to Dhruv and Tara’s beautiful love story. Ranchhod is not only an intriguing character in his own right, but he will also play a crucial role as an anchor in Dhruv and Tara’s journey. His presence will be felt as he guides Tara through each step, adding an exciting layer to the unfolding narrative. Working with such a talented cast and being a part of a show that explores love across eras is a creatively fulfilling experience. I can’t wait for the audience to witness the twists and turns Ranchhod will bring to the narrative.”

Siddharth Arora joins Sony SAB's Dhruv Tara as Ranchhod, appearing as Lord Krishna’s human avatar 845847

Tune into Sony SAB and witness the magic unfold as Ranchhod steps into the lives of Dhruv and Tara as Lord Krishna’s human form every Monday to Saturday at 8 PM

About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Bollywood Personalities Who Were Unlucky In Love Twice 805028
TV Actors Vs Producers: A Never-Ending Tussle Over Non-Payment Of Dues
Shivangi Joshi Wishes Good Friend Siddharth Arora A Very Happy Birthday 796911
Shivangi Joshi Wishes Good Friend Siddharth Arora A Very Happy Birthday
Goals: Shivangi Joshi and BFF Siddharth Arora twin in white
“We laugh, we fight, we understand”, Shivangi Joshi opens up on her relationship with Siddharth Arora, read
Shubhangi Atre, Siddharth Arora, Shrenu Parikh, Yogesh Tripathi share New Year plans
I believe Lord Shiva has chosen me to play Baal Shiv: Siddharth Arora
Latest Stories
Ritabhari Chakraborty pens fashion fairytale in rainbow hued co-ords and pink bralette, see pics 845811
Ritabhari Chakraborty pens fashion fairytale in rainbow hued co-ords and pink bralette, see pics
Sharvari Wagh joins hands with Alia Bhatt for YRF’s spy universe, deets inside 845844
Sharvari Wagh joins hands with Alia Bhatt for YRF’s spy universe, deets inside
'Zig Zag' Unveiled: Monalisa steals it with shimmers and sensuality 845803
‘Zig Zag’ Unveiled: Monalisa steals it with shimmers and sensuality
Indigenous representation in Indian cinema: Shedding light on ‘Sonchiriya’, ‘Dhabari Quruvi’, ‘Apu Trilogy' and others 845822
Indigenous representation in Indian cinema: Shedding light on ‘Sonchiriya’, ‘Dhabari Quruvi’, ‘Apu Trilogy’ and others
[Viral Photos] Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya can’t hold back their joy as would-be parents 845588
[Viral Photos] Disha Parmar-Rahul Vaidya can’t hold back their joy as would-be parents
IWMBuzz.com's India Web Fest Season 5 Redefines Thought Leadership In OTT and Web Entertainment Space 845795
IWMBuzz.com’s India Web Fest Season 5 Redefines Thought Leadership In OTT and Web Entertainment Space
Read Latest News