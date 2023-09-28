Sneha Wagh from COLORS' ‘Neerja... Ek NayiPehchaan’: “I wish every daughter would take a stand for her mother like Neerja did”

Shedding light on socially relevant issues, COLORS’ ‘Neerja… Ek Nayi Pehchaan’ has held viewers’attention with its storyline of Neerja trying to secure a life of dignity and step out of Sonagachi. In its current track, Neerja (Aastha Sharma) feels betrayed by her mother Protima (Sneha Wagh) after finding out that she’s a sex worker. Instead of succumbing to despair, she resolves to support her mother and rehabilitate their circumstances. Protima, who was anxious about the toll this revelation might take on her, is now proud to have her daughter stand by her. Actor Sneha Wagh also shares this pride and remarks that daughters like Neerja are cycle-breakers of their families.

Sharing her thoughts on Neerja, Sneha Wagh says,“As Protima, I have witnessed an incredible journey of a mother and daughter. The real and reel lives have come together for me because I’m proud of Neerja as the character I’m essaying and a woman who empathises with the mother and daughter. It overwhelms me to think how fulfilled Protima feels to see the daughter she has raised. She aspires to build a bright future not just for herself but for her mother as well, who has always shielded her from the harsh realities of Sonagachi. I wish every daughter would take a stand for her mother like Neerja did.”

To know more keep watching ‘Neerja… Ek NayiPehchaan’ at 8:30 pm every Monday to Sunday only on COLORS!