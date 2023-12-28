Tanisha Mehta dons a gorgeous bridal light blue and golden lehenga for the wedding sequence in Ikk Kudi Punjab Di!

Zee TV’s recent fiction offering, ‘Ikk Kudi Punjab Di’, is a captivating drama that has been intriguing audiences with its powerful storyline and well-developed characters. Set in Punjab, the show tells a gripping tale of resilience and strength. Not only the plot, but also the friendship and bond between Heer (played by Tanisha Mehta) and Ranjha (played by Avinesh Rekhi) has already won the hearts of viewers since the beginning. In the recent episodes, it was revealed that Heer finally got married to Kuldeep (Chandan Arora) after facing numerous twists and turns.

The cast and crew of the show have been working tirelessly to entertain their fans, even while wearing heavy ethnic outfits for the high-end wedding drama sequence in the show. Tanisha Mehta, in particular, has left her fans and viewers mesmerized with her stunning bridal ensemble, setting a new standard for elegance and sophistication. Rather than following the traditional route, the creative team and Tanisha decided to go for a breathtaking light blue and golden lehenga that exuded nothing but grace and poise. While shooting for this wedding sequence in a Gurudwara, it appears that Tanisha had her own unique style inputs for the eccentric bridal look in the show!

Tanisha said, “Every girl dreams of dressing up as a beautiful bride, and as a professional in this industry, I have been lucky enough to experience this magical moment several times. But this one is truly distinctive and one of my favourites. I never thought that the combination of light blue and golden lehenga would look this good as a bridal outfit, but as soon as it was finalized, my creative team and I were thrilled with the outcome. I was so excited that I went around with the team to find the perfect jewellery to match the attire, as I wanted it to be perfect. From selecting the neckpiece to finalizing the nose ring, I am really happy and satisfied with the outcome. I honestly feel that dressing up as a bride is always wonderful, whether it’s for reel or real life, it brings out a lot of emotions and just makes you happy. In the upcoming episodes, there are countless surprises and shocks for all the fans, I cannot wait to see their reactions to it.”

While Tanisha is all engrossed in her wedding attire, looks like there is a lot of drama incoming in Heer’s life after her marriage with Kuldeep.

To find out what happens in the show, tune into the show every day at 7 pm, only on Zee TV!