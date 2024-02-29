The Legendary Dance Trio—Remo Dsouza, Geeta Kapur, and Terence—Is Back To Recreate Their Magic On The Stage Of Star Plus’ Dance + Pro!

Star Plus is back with the seventh season of Dance Plus, Dance + Pro. With the camaraderie of Remo D’Souza and the other captains, Shakti Mohan, Punit Pathak, and Rahul Shetty, Dance Plus has kept audiences hooked on their television screens with Dance + Pro. The audience has been witnessing a varied range of talent and performances from the contestants this season.

If it’s about dance, Star Plus Dance Reality Show Dance + Pro is a one-stop shop for witnessing the best dance performances. Well-studded with fabulous and talented contestants and even more amazing judges and captains, the show never misses a chance to surprise the viewers with every episode. With the finale around the corner, the audience has witnessed the top four contestants of Dance + Pro. Akanksha, Ritesh Pal, Rakesh, and Aman-Kunal are the top four contestants, and with their sheer hard work and talent, they have made it to the finale. The legendary dance trio—Remo Dsouza, Geeta Kapur, and Terence—are back to recreate their magic on the stage of Star Plus’ Dance + Pro. After many years, the audience will get to witness them sharing the same stage and making new memories. The trio will relive their golden days. The contestants will receive immense guidance from them, which will in turn help them to mould themselves better and master their art. The three masters have been the face of the show for a long time and as they are coming back, it would definitely be a treat for the audience not just for the contestants but also for the audience. It will indeed be a visual treat for the audience to witness Remo Dsouza, Geeta Kapur, and Terence together once again on Dance + Pro. Get ready to witness the finale of Dance + Pro this weekend on 3rd March at 6pm on Star Plus!

