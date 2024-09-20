‘Race 4’ to begin rolling from January 2025; will continue from ‘Race’ & ‘Race 2’

We are going back to the Race. Even if you manage to get Salman Khan coming in as he did for Race 3, some things are best left untouched or focus on the original faces of a franchise. We know that Race 4 is surely happening and while it will see newer faces coming in, the return of Saif Ali Khan is what has excited fans the most.

Khan was the face of Race and Race 2 making the franchise what it is, where both those films were directed by Abbas-Mustaan.

The reports surrounding the film have been consistent now, and now according to a report in Bollywood Hungama, the film is finally picking speed and is set to go on floors in January 2025.

Writer Shiraz Ahmed, who wrote the first three Race films went on to confirm that Race 4 will go on floors from January 2025 and that it will go back to where Race and Race 2 took place. Whether or not, it will be a continuation is something we’ll have to wait and see. Apart from Saif Ali Khan returning to the franchise, it is also reported that Sidharth Malhotra has been finalised for a key role while the rest of the casting is still underway.

Reflecting on Race 3, Ahmed mentioned that they tried to go a different route with the film as Salman Khan came in, and Khan’s fans would never want to see him in a negative role which limited their options on how to work with the film. The film, as we know did earn some numbers but was universally slammed and became the source of memes.

That shouldn’t be a problem with Race 4 now that the OG Saif Ali Khan is back into the Race.

While Abbas-Mustaan directed the first two Race films, Remo D’Souza directed Race 3. The director for the fourth film isn’t finalised yet.