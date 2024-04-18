TVF’s Very Parivarik Episode 5 is going to witness a major twist! Stay tuned! Coming this Friday!

TVF has always delivered content that has resonated with the audience. One of their shows, Very Parivarik is currently making waves all across. Being their first weekly show, Very Parivarik has kept the audience hooked to watch new episodes released every week. While 1st, the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th episodes garnered immense love from the audience, its 5th episode is all set for its release this Friday and it’s going to witness a major twist in the show.

Taking to their social media, TVF shared a glimpse of the upcoming 5th episode of Very Parivarik. As they raised the excitement for its release, they further jotted down the caption –

Very Parivarik has opened up to phenomenal reviews from all across. The show has been garnering a lot of positive reviews as it has stuck a right chord with the audience. As the show is going to witness a major twist and the excitement for the same is rising at a fever pitch.

Very Parivarik has a story with a very fresh approach. A couple, where the son is an IT professional his wife who is from the film industry. As their parents come to their house to live with them, that’s when the real humor begins. The show dwells on very interesting situations of modern Indian families, creating a lot of humor.

Worth saying, that TVF has truly changed the dynamics while they further continued the spree with some more amazing shows like Panchayat, Gullak, Aspirants, and several others. These are not just TVFs best but also the best ones in the Indian content arena.