Unexpected evictions! Ayesha Khan and Isha Malviya get eliminated on COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS’

After an epic ‘BB Roast Night’ and a star-studded ‘Weekend Ka Vaar,’ two unexpected evictions took place in the house of COLORS’ ‘BIGG BOSS.’ On the day of the ‘BB Roast Night,’ fans were given the power to cast their votes in a ballot box. As the live audience’s votes poured in, Ayesha Khan found herself at the bottom of the popularity chart. Meanwhile, during the ‘Weekend Ka Vaar,’ host Salman Khan announced with a heavy heart that Isha Malviya had been evicted due to a lack of votes.

Isha Malviya, who entered the show with her ex-boyfriend Abhishek Kumar got evicted after coming so close to the grand finale. Things turned upside down for Isha after her boyfriend Samarth Jurel’s shocking entry in the house. During ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’, Karan Johar bashed Isha Malviya for jumping into others’ problems and issues and gave her a tag of #ConvenienceKi Dosti. Being the youngest contestant in the house, Isha received a lot of love and pampering from the contestants. She was always praised for her mature game, despite her young age. Ayesha Khan entered the house as a wild card contestant who vowed to expose Munawar Faruqui in front of his fans. She accused Munawar of cheating on her while simultaneously being in a relationship with girlfriend Nazila Sitaishi. Her shocking revelations inspired a huge chatter inside and outside the BIGG BOSS house. Although her stint was short, she enlivened the house by dancing to the title song of the show and earned respect for being vulnerable and vocal.

Reflecting on her journey, Isha Malviya says, “Being on this big platform was an incredible opportunity, and making it this far feels like a personal victory. Despite the twists and turns in the house, each challenge strengthened me. It’s bittersweet to bid farewell so close to the finale, but I am leaving behind a trail of laughter, learnings, and undeniable strength. I have had beautiful memories in the house, the ones I shall always cherish. Sharing this journey with Samarth has been special, and I look forward to our time outside. These days in the Bigg Boss house have been the best of my life, and I’m forever grateful to the channel for this chance. Wishing the remaining contestants all the best!”

Talking about her journey, Ayesha Khan shares, “I thank BIGG BOSS for giving the most incredible platform to showcase my personality. My short journey was an emotionally loaded rollercoaster ride that taught me many life lessons. As an ardent fan of the show, I wanted to explore this form of entertainment after getting a lot of love on social media. I did that to the best of my capacity. Through this show, I gained clarity and understood what priorities mean for different people. All the appreciation that I have received so far has inspired me to be a better version of myself and entertain the community I’ve created, I value the friendship I have with Abhishek and Ankita jii and may the deserving one win. Having been inside the house, I am now a bigger fan of this amazing show!”

