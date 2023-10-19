Vacation at work: Shabir Ahluwalia and Neeharika Roy rejoice in Maldives as they shoot for their show!

Zee TV’s Pyaar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan, which is a mature romantic drama based in modern-day Vrindavan, has emerged as an audience favorite since its launch. With an engaging storyline and strong characters such as Mohan (Shabir Ahluwalia), Radha (Neeharika Roy), and Damini (Sambhabana Mohanty), the show has kept the viewers on the edge of their seats. In the recent episodes, viewers witnessed how Damini is planning to kill Gungun (Reeza Chaudhary) and making attempts to ruin Mohan’s reputation in the society.

In the upcoming episodes, audiences will have the chance to see Mohan secure a contract for the prestigious International Book Festival, paving the way for an exciting journey to the Maldives for both Radha and Mohan as they compete in the event. To capture this thrilling storyline authentically, the show’s cast and crew have traveled to the Maldives for on-location shooting.

Shooting on location can get mundane, but when it’s in a place like the Maldives, it’s like a working vacation. While the shoot is in full swing, the leads – Shabir, Neeharika, and Sambhabana – are making the most of it by exploring the stunning surroundings. They’ve visited tourist spots, basked in the sun on beautiful beaches, and enjoyed the turquoise waters. During their free time, they’ve strolled through local markets and are savoring the local cuisine whenever possible.

Shabir Ahluwalia said, “We’re currently shooting in the stunning Maldives for an exciting segment in the show. I’m thrilled to be here; it’s an amazing place to unwind and enjoy water activities. Despite our busy shooting schedule, Neeharika, Sambhabana, and I are making time to explore nearby attractions. We’re having a blast, and I’m confident the audience will love the intense drama we’re capturing here.”

Neeharika Roy said, “I am thrilled to be in the Maldives for the very first time, all thanks to my work. When I found out that our upcoming show sequence would take us to these stunning islands, I was beyond excited. Before even arriving here, I had researched all the places I wanted to explore during my free time, and now I’m simply following my planned itinerary. Our accommodation is in a gorgeous property, and being here, I can wholeheartedly recommend that everyone should consider visiting the Maldives at least once in their lifetime.”

Sambhabana Mohanty said, “Maldives is beautiful, and coming here for work is like cherry on cake. I love work trips; they are always very refreshing. In the last one and a half years, this is our second work trip and I feel this change is really very rejuvenating. Shabir, Neeharika and I are having loads of fun here, along with shooting for the show. I have planned to take lots of souvenirs for the rest of the cast who could not travel for the shoot here, in fact, I have been given a list by them to shop, I just hope I get enough time for it.”

While Shabir, Neeharika, and Sambhabana are having a gala time in Maldives, it will be interesting for the viewers to witness how will Radha and Mohan win the International Book Festival. Or will Damini ruin their chance to win the competition?

