Anushka Sen leaves internet awed once again. The actress is an avid social media user and time and again has given goals with her spectacular posts and series online. The actress has come a long with her amazing work folio on the screen and is currently global with her honing chops as an actress. Apart from that, Sen is also an Instagram influencer and has given fans in and out goals with her fashion.

However, as with the Holi celebrations taking over the internet, the diva took to her Instagram handle to share some adorable picture back from her childhood. Looks like, the picture is from show’s sets. The diva can be seen all gorgeous in her white salwar suit teamed with braided hair. The diva looked super cute in the pictures, with her adorable smile on face.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Verified

Happy Holi from little me 🤭😍🫶

#throwback”

Soon after she shared the pictures on her gram, fans couldn’t help but go all gushed with her cuteness overload in the picture. One wrote, “Our meher💕✨ those day of baalveer💝” recognising that the picture is from the show Baalveer. The show gave Sen the household fame.

Another wrote, “Tum Dev Joshi ke sath Kyon Nahin photo share Karti aur tum Dev Joshi ko kyon follow nahin karti hai by the way Happy Holi Anushka cutie”

Another added, “Very miss you too 😢 balveer ke mehek 🙂 Happy Holi Anushka di”

Are you in awe with Sen’s childhood picture above? Let us know in the comments-