Avneet Kaur goes bold and beautiful in backless black outfit, yellow knee-length boots grab attention

Avneet Kaur looks stunning in her all black outfit, check out photodump

Avneet Kaur never fails to turn heads with her fashion looks. With her impeccable style sense and boss looks, the actress has always been on the frontline with her fashion decks on social media. She is an avid social media user. Avneet is mostly known for her quirky fashion looks that she shares on her Instagram.

Avneet Kaur oozes off with her style in black

Kaur took to her Instagram handle to share a classy photodump. In the photodump we can see Kaur wearing all stylish looks in black. She wore a preppy black backless crop top with full sleeves. She teamed it off with a stylish hot shorts in black. The actress rounded it off with knee-length yellow boots.

For hair, she kept her hair wavy open for the look. She completed the look with bold smokey eyes, bold lips and blushed cheeks. Sharing the photodump she wrote, “hotel affair” along with black and yellow love heart emojis.

Here take a look-

Work Front

Avneet Kaur, the popular Indian television actress and social media influencer, has been making waves on the work front with her exciting new projects. The actress started off her career with a dance reality show Dance India Dance. She went on to act in several tv shows. She made her film debut with Mardaani. Recently she wrapped up the movie Tiku Weds Sheru; the movie also stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

However, she marked recognition with her role as Yasmine in the show Aladdin-Naam Toh Suna Huga.