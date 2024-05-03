Erica Fernandes Moves on ‘Desi Girl’ Song, Fans Compare with Madhuri Dixit

Erica Fernandes, a charming Indian television actress, never ceases to enchant audiences with her stunning fashion photo shoots. The actress, known for her impeccable taste, astonished her admirers with her newest fashion escapade, which exuded refinement. For ethnic glam ideas, Erica Fernandes’s fresh style is in a black salwar suit. In the Instagram post, the diva grooves on the ‘Desi Girl’ song. Take a view the latest look below-

Erica Fernandes’s Dancing Reel Video-

Erica Fernandes has recently published a series of Instagram photos in which she can be seen wearing a black plain broad strap, sleeveless, backless U-neckline knot-tied pleated flared kurta with a black background and golden work embellished ruched in the right shoulder, flaunts her ethnic look.

The actress paired it with a big gold maang tikka, bracelet, and rings. She looked poised and desi, with her hair in middle-parted wavy long tresses left open. The diva went for a glam look with nude eyeshadow, fluttery lashes, shimmering highlighted cheeks, and red matte lips. In the video, she grooves to the “Desi Girl” song with mesmerizing expressions.

She captioned her post, “Always a Desi girl🥻.”

Fan Compare Her with Madhuri Dixit-

As soon as the actress posted a video on her Instagram feed. One fan commented, “Is it just me or does she look like Madhuri Dixit? 😭.”

