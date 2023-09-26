Erica Fernandes Recalls Her Role As Prerna Sharma In Kasauti Zindagi Ki, Says 'Close To My Heart'

The well-known charismatic Erica Fernandes is a heartthrob in the Television world. She rose to fame as Dr. Sonakshi Bose in Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi. Later, she made a comeback with Kasauti Zindagi Ki as Prerna Sharma, and today, she recalls the memory of playing this part as it has been five years since the show first aired. Check out her experience below.

Erica Fernandes Experience As Prerna Sharma In Kasauti Zindagi Ki

Taking to her Instagram, Erica shared throwback photos of her character as Prerna Sharma. In the images, she can be seen wearing a blue anarkali kurta with matching pajamas and dupatta. She looked beautiful in the minimal look of Prerna. She posed in her makeup room. And in the latest photo, she shared a snap of herself from the show.

In the caption, Erica shared the photos and expressed her experience working as Prerna Sharma in Kasauti Zindagi Ki. Erica shares that she began her journey as Prerna Sharma on 30 May 2018, and the first episode of the show aired on 25 September 2018. And yesterday, it’s been five years. It was an amazing ride, and it has helped her grow, learn, and shape herself. Also, she has earned priceless friendships and memories.

Further, she thanked everyone who has been with her in this journey, who loved the show character, and appreciated her, as this truly amplified the celebrations.

“On May 30th, 2018, I began my journey as Prerna Sharma. It’s been 5 years since we first aired, and what a ride it’s been! I’ve grown, learned, and experienced moments that have truly shaped me. These 5 years have blessed me with wonderful friendships and memories I’ll hold close to my heart forever. A big thank you to everyone who showered our show and characters with so much love and appreciation. You all truly amplify the celebration!”

