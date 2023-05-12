Erica Fernandes shares exclusive glimpse of her birthday bash

Erica Fernandes turned a year older and celebrated her birthday with her close friends and family. She took to Instagram and shared glimpse of her birthday decoration.

Erica Fernandes, who rose to fame as Prerna in TV show Kasautii Zindagii Kay, is a powerhouse of talent and charm. The actress won the hearts of many and is known for her amazing dressing style and how she presents herself. Her beauty and personality have made her the most loved actress in the industry and among her fans.

The actress has always impressed us with her flamboyant avatar on-screen. Everyone is aware of Krystle being the perfect example of beauty with brains. She has a great sense of style, which is always on point. Erica makes style statements and emerges as a head-turner on every occasion.

Recently, Erica turned a year older and celebrated her birthday with her close friends and family. Erica took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her birthday decoration. She captioned her post: “I just had to give a shoutout to @fivejumeirahvillage for making my birthday stay so unforgettable! Their staff truly went above and beyond to make me feel special and celebrated throughout my time there. From the personalized surprises in my room to the extra special attention during meals, I felt truly pampered and appreciated. Thank you, Five, for making my birthday so amazing!”