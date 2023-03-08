Shehnaaz Gill vibed up with Holi celebrations right. The actress is an avid social media user and has recently shared the special photodump that showcases the grand celebration, and we are loving every bit of the moments. Gill looked adorably cute in the pictures, leaving fans super awed with her cuteness overload.

In the pictures, we can see Shehnaaz Gill looking absolutely adorable in her casual graphic printed t-shirt. She can be seen with her mask on in the pictures as she plays Holi with her friends at the party. The actress posed all crazy in the pictures, as she gets all smeared in Holi colours.

Sharing the crazy pictures on her social media handle, she wrote, “Rang bhari Holi,Khushiyoo wali Holi, Meri tumhaari sabki hai, Happy wali Holi!!”

Here take a look-

One wrote, “Ek chhoti si clip ke chakkar me pura bigg boss session 13 dekh dala😍😍❤️❤️”

Another commented, “Aakhir tum aa hi gayi ab lag rahi hai Holi Holi warna kuch bhi accha nhi lag raha tha berang lag rahi thi Holi tum bin”

A third user wrote, “May the blessings of Lord Krishna and the sweetness of gujiyas brighten up your life this Holi.

Have a colourful and joyful Holi!

Happy holi”

Shehnaaz Gill shot to fame with her stint in the reality show Bigg Boss. The actress since then became a household name. The actress got the love of her life Sidharth Shukla in the same season of Bigg Boss, and the duo together made hurls all across the nation. However, unfortunately, Siddharth Shukla passed away back in 2021, September, due to heart attack.