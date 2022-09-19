Heli Daruwala is one of the popular actresses on TV. Heli is one of those actresses who’s not at all dependent on what she’s wearing to look hot. She puts a lot of effort to keep her body toned perfectly. The actress drives everyone crazy with her hot and sexy body and makes all men go weak on their knees.

The actress never fails to make heads turn with her sartorial choices and has also left everyone stunned on many occasions with her forthright attitude. Heli makes the outfit look hot on her. Denim is always a love for everyone. They have become the trendiest and most loved outfit.

Recently, Heli took to Instagram and shared her stunning look. In the photos, Heli is seen wearing a denim jacket along with denim jeans. She kept her curls open and posed for the photos. Heli is carrying the denim on denim look like a pro. Check below!