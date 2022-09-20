TV queens Heli Daruwala, Barkha Singh, and Ishita Ganguly are known for their impeccable fashion and style. From party wear, and printed, floral bridal wear to gorgeously designed ethnic wear, these TV-Town beauties have stunned everyone with their style effortlessly.

From traditional outfits to western styles, Heli never fails to wow us with her impeccable fashion sense, especially when it comes to traditional dresses. Deepika looked gorgeous in a multi-colored lehenga. Barkha’s sartorial choices are also created a lot of buzz on the internet. Whether it’s her short dresses or elegant gowns, the actress donned a stunning red suit and we loved every aspect of her overall ethnic look.

One of the popular faces of the industry, Ishita has a great sense of style and fashion. The actress always manages to look like a million bucks when she steps out of her house. She wore a stunning blue and golden saree and rocked in this ethnic look. We bring you their stylish ethnic dresses. Check here!