Exclusive: Heli Daruwala to play an important role in Undekhi 3

Actress Heli Daruwala who is known for her portrayals in Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke, Naagin, Dastaan-E- Mohabbat: Salim Anarkali etc, will soon be seen playing a pivotal role in a noted web series. Yes, she will be part of the stellar cast of Undekhi in its 3rd season. The crime thriller series produced by Applause Entertainment for SonyLIV depicts the two aspects of the society – the power-drunk influential people who think they can get away with anything and the oppressed, subjected to years of torture, who finally decide to bring themselves to justice. The series has a stellar cast and has been appreciated in both its Season 1 and Season 2. Actors Surya Sharma, Harsh Chhaya, Anchal Singh, Ankur Rathee, Ayn Zoya, Apeksha Porwal, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, Tej Sapru, Meiyang Chang, Nandish Sandhu have been part of the cast in its two seasons.

The series will soon launch its third and important season. We hear that actress Heli Daruwala will play a pivotal role in Season 3.

As per a reliable source, “Heli will play a prime role, which will be an important part in Season 3.”

We buzzed Heli but did not get through to her.

We reached out to the spokesperson at Applause Entertainment and SonyLIV, but did not get revert till we filed the story.

Both the first and second seasons of Undekhi received a positive response from critics and audiences. It boasts of some phenomenal performances coming from its prime actors.

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for exclusive updates.