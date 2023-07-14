ADVERTISEMENT
Major Missing: Avneet Kaur Wants To Go Back To Thailand; Posts Amazing Vacay Memories

Avneet Kaur is eager to get back to Thailand and spend some quality time. She puts up a throwback video of her splendid vacation in Thailand and is eager to go back.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
14 Jul,2023 15:49:36
Major Missing: Avneet Kaur Wants To Go Back To Thailand; Posts Amazing Vacay Memories 833900

Avneet Kaur recently had a fabulous time as her Bollywood debut with the film Tiku Weds Sheru was received well. Her chemistry, her looks in the film were all appreciated. She looked good with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. Well, Avneet was busy promoting her film in a big way. She wore amazing ethnic suits in the film and this look of hers trended big time. Well, Avneet is now missing her favourite vacation and vacation spot. She has put up a throwback video of her having a gala time in Thailand. She wants to be taken back to Thailand.

You can see her amazing videos in the Thailand picturesque backdrop here in this video. She is seen exploring the place, wearing the trendiest of attires, shopping away to glory, enjoying time in water and partying of course!!

Aww!! Her ‘Take me Back’ plea makes her fans emotional. Avneet, take a break for yourself!!

As for Avneet, looks like she has a fabulous success story to write for herself in Bollywood. Tiku Weds Sheru was just the perfect start that a celebrity like Avneet needed!!

You can check the video here.

Video Courtesy: Instagram

Yes, Avneet, seems like you are in a major missing mood!! Cheer up!! And this wonderful video of Thailand has made us dream of packing our bags ourselves and hitting the great destination!!

Watch this space at IWMBuzz.com for updates.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz

