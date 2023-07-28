Rashami Desai's Chic Bustier And Flared Pant Outfit

The stunning Rashami Desai never leaves a chance to impress with her statement looks. Today the actress turned sizzling in her new avatar in a bustier and flared pants. The diva regularly treats her fans with something new in her style. And her social media presence keeps her fans engaged with her.

Rashami Desai’s Sizzling Avatar

In her latest Instagram dump, the diva wore a floral corset bustier paired with a tailored high-waist flared pants. She ditched accessories to let her outfit play the game. At the same time, her dewy gold makeup, bold eyes, and nude lips rounded her sensual glam. She left her hair open to make it look stunning. A pair of transparent heels elevated her style.

However, she caught our attention as she flaunted her figure throughout the photoshoot. The silhouette look and surrounding added to her moody picture. Her low neckline bustier defined her cl*avage, making her look captivating.

Rashami Desai is known to slag with her looks. The diva gathered fame with her performance in the show Uttaran. And later, she appeared in other shows like Dil Se Dil Tak, Bigg Boss, etc. She has also worked in the Bhojpuri industry. In contrast, her successful shows have made her a star and one of the top choices in the telly world.

Did you get mesmerized by Rashami Desai’s new sizzling avatar? Drop your suggestion in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.