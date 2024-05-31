Sanjeeda Shaikh In Organza Saree Or Rashami Desai In Metallic Saree: Who Slays In Classy Saree Look?

Sanjeeda Shaikh and Rashami Desai, two prominent Indian television actresses, are not just known for their acting prowess but also for their distinct fashion sensibilities. Today, they engage in a fashion face-off, each showcasing their unique style and elegance in a saree outfit. Let’s delve into their fashion choices:

Sanjeeda Shaikh And Rashami Desai’s Saree Look-

Sanjeeda Shaikh In Organza Saree

Organza is a lightweight, sheer fabric with delicacy and charm. Sanjeeda’s choice of an organza saree with broad green stripes and an embroidered work saree with a dropped end piece highlights her refined taste and appreciation for timeless elegance. Sanjeeda paired her organza saree with stylish off-shoulder full stud embellished sleeves and a sweetheart neckline blouse. Sanjeeda opts for minimalistic jewelry to complement the saree, such as a pair of elegant earrings and a delicate ring. A sleek hairstyle, like soft waves, and natural makeup with pink lips complete her look perfectly.

Rashami Desai

Rashami Desai’s choice of a metallic saree, with its shimmering fabric, is a bold and glamorous fashion statement. The metallic white saree, in a skirt pleated style with a waist side zip-closure and a pleated tucked end piece, is paired with a trendy high round neckline, full sleeves blouse to enhance the overall glam factor. Rashami’s choice of statement jewelry, a silver and diamond studed necklace and a ring, adds to the allure of her look. Her sleek open-wave hairstyle, paired with dramatic makeup featuring smokey eyes and glossy lips, elevates her glamorous look.

Sanjeeda’s organza saree look exudes elegance, while Rashami’s metallic saree look captures bold glamour. Both are stunning in their own right, showcasing their unique fashion sensibilities.