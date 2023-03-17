Young and talented actress Munmun Dutta is known for delivering a remarkable performance as Babita in TV show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. Munmun, who has the entire nation swooning to her mesmerizing pictures, has made it big with no time in the glamorous industry. She is the most stylish and elegant actress we have in the industry.

The actress is a style icon and knows to nail each of her looks. From western attire to Indian traditional wear, Munmun can make anyone go weak in their knees in any outfit. Munmun went on to become one of the most stylish divas of TV today. She sets the fashion bar high every time she steps out. She makes style statements and emerges as a head-turner on every occasion.

Munmun is active on social media and always gives a glimpse of her daily activities to fans. Once she took to Instagram and shared a dance reel on the trending Pathaan song. While sharing the dance video, she wrote “For the love of SRK”. The actress looked ever-so-stylish in a blue and white outfit. Her fans couldn’t stop obsessing over her and showered love on her in the comment section. Check here!