[Video] Erica Fernandes Stuns With Her Dance Moves On ‘Ishq Vishq Rebound’ Title Track

Erica Fernandes is a well-known Indian television actress who appears in serials such as Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi and Kasauti Zindagi Ki 2. Aside from her acting abilities, the diva keeps her fans engaged through her social media posts, which range from work updates to personal insights on Instagram. Recently, the diva grooves on the ‘Ishq Vishq Rebound’ title song. Take a view the latest dance video below-

Erica Fernandes’s Dance Moves Video-

Taking to an Instagram post, Erica Fernandes shared a video of herself appearing in a pink duo shade strappy, sleeveless, U-neckline, flared asymmetric hemline mini western dress, which gives divine vibes. Erica styles her look with gold bracelets, ear studs, and a necklace and opts for middle-partition wavy open tresses. The actress opts for minimal makeup with matte lips, which makes her look gorgeous. The actress dances to the “Ishq Vishq Rebound” movie title track on “Ishq Vishq Pyaar Vyaar” as her syncing steps and striking moves make her watch her on a loop.

View Instagram Post 1: [Video] Erica Fernandes Stuns With Her Dance Moves On 'Ishq Vishq Rebound' Title Track

By sharing the video, Erica Fernandes wrote, “was a child when I used to dance to this back then and had a super big crush on Shahid.”

About Ishq Vishq Rebound Movie-

“Ishq Vishq Rebound” is a Bollywood film and a sequel to the 2003 hit romantic comedy “Ishq Vishq,” which starred Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao in the original film. The Ishq Vishq rebound film, directed by Nipun Dharmadhikari and produced by Ramesh Taurani and Jaya Taurani under Tips Films, was a neutral review received by critics.