In the Peaky Blinders gang, Polly Gray is the matriarch and a formidable opponent. She is sharp, tenacious, and deeply devoted to her family. She is not the only television character for women who can compete with her male colleagues, though. These five savage females are from various shows, and they are all female:

Sansa Stark, a character from Game of Thrones, begins the series as a sheltered and naive young girl, but as she grows up and experiences the horrors of battle, she develops into a cunning political strategist. She takes charge of her own fate and rejects becoming a pawn in the game of thrones.

‘The Walking Dead‘ character Michonne: Survivor and expert fighter Michonne who has experienced unfathomable loss and grief. She rejects letting her past define her and is fiercely independent. She is a capable and powerful leader who is not hesitant to make difficult choices.

The crisis manager Olivia Pope from the television show Scandal is unrepentant about her ambition and thirst for power. She is an expert manipulator and will do anything to achieve her goals.

Outlander’s Claire Randall is a strong-willed, intellectual lady who finds herself thrust into the middle of 18th-century Scotland. She swiftly acclimates to the new setting and develops into an expert healer and tactician. She will do anything to defend those she loves since she is extremely loyal to them.

From “Bojack Horseman,” Bojack Horseman: Bojack is a cynical, self-destructive horse who is having a hard time accepting his past transgressions. He is a complicated and gravely damaged guy, but he is also quite loving and compassionate despite his weaknesses.

Although the five female characters are all distinct from one another, they all have one thing in common: they are all vicious. They are sharp thinkers who are fiercely independent. They are unashamed about their wishes and aspirations and refuse to let society’s norms define them. These women are not to be underestimated, whether they are battling for survival in a post-apocalyptic setting or navigating the competitive world of politics.

