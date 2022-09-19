Netflix Hollywood web shows have earned huge praise in India. There are shows that impact the audience, and Indian fans love the fictional characters from the show. And today, here we share the most popular four iconic characters from shows popular in India.

First up is none other than the gangsta Thomas Shelby played by Cillian Murphy in the Netflix show Peaky Blinders. The thriller action is not just the favorite of boys but even girls. His dashing personality has been Indian, one all-time loved character.

Another one is Lucifer. Those who have seen the show bows head for his marvelous acting skill. The actor Tom Ellis played the role of Lucifer. Lucifer Morningstar is the show’s protagonist; every female has a crush on him. The star is trying to save the city from evil.

Next up is the most wanted and popular Professor, Sergio Marquina, played by Alvaro Morte in Money Heist. The perfect planner who planned the whole thriller and dangerous heist to rob the Royal Mint of Spain and the Bank of Spain. His mastermind plan escaped everyone safely.

Friends show’s three leads, David Schwimmer, as Ross Galler, Matthew Perry, aka Chandler Bing, and Matt LeBlanc, aka Joey Tribbiani. Friends were the perfect cast that entertained the audience for ten continuous seasons for ten continuous years. This show created history.

