David Schwimmer is a top Hollywood actor who is popular for his role as Ross Geller in one of the longest-running television sitcoms, FRIENDS. The actor gathered massive fandom after his appearance in the show. However, David’s journey in the acting industry has not been a cakewalk. It was full of ups and downs. So, here we share some of lesser known facts about Friends fame David Schwimmer.

1) David Schwimmer graduated from university and founded his company Lookingglass Theatre Company. In contrast, the actor struggled to find a job in the 80s until he got a role in the TV movie ‘A Deadly Silence.’ After this, he started to get small roles in shows.

2) David Schwimmer is also a main cast of several Emmy award-winning crime anthology series American Crime Story: The People v.O.J. Simpson, but nobody noticed him among actors like Sarah Paulson, Courtney B. Vance, John Travolta, Cuba Gooding Jr., and others.

3) The Friends fame is also a child actor. He made his debut at the age of 10. When his family moved to Los Angeles, the actor got a role as godmother in the Jewish folk tale Cinderella.

4) Like many other actors, it is common for celebrities to have studied in the same school. So did David Schwimmer attend school at the same time as actor Jonathan Silverman at Beverly Hills High School.

5) The role of Ross Geller was specifically written, keeping David Schwimmer in mind. Also, he was the first cast for the show. As the executive producer already worked with David, he knew it would work the best. And later, it found no one else could have done it like David, and it wouldn’t have been the same without him.

6) David Schwimmer was approached for the 1997 science-fiction Men in Black alongside Tommy Lee Jones earlier. However, the chemistry between Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones is praiseworthy, and they rocked it with their performance.

