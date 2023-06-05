Watch: Anjali Tatrari can’t hold back her excitement as Vanshaj’s poster goes up

Anjali Tatrari has been cast as the lead in the highly-anticipated television series titled ‘Vanshaj’. This upcoming show promises to captivate viewers with its compelling storyline, centered around a family grappling with the complex dynamics of inheritance within a business empire. ‘Vanshaj’ delves into the thought-provoking theme of determining the rightful heir based on capability rather than traditional gender norms. As a talented actress, Tatrari is set to bring her exceptional skills to the forefront, immersing audiences in the riveting world of this family drama.

And now that the posters have gone up on the billboards all across the city, the actress couldn’t help but showcase her excitement for the same.

Anjali Tatrari shares video

In the video we can see her taking a stroll all across the city, looking adorable in her casuals. She couldn’t hold back her excitement as the poster of her new show went up on the billboards.

Sharing the video, Anjali wrote, “This is just to remind those girls who live in small towns with big dreams. Younger me would be proud :’) Never in my life i imagined i would receive so much love from people i have never known or met. These are the times i feel I wish I had my Dad around to see how his baby girl has grown on the other hand Mom couldn’t be more proud :’) What else a daughter could wish for 🥹♥️ MUMBAI – I owe you so much 🥹♥️ One step at a time 🕰️♥️🧿 Can’t wait for you guys to meet YUVIKA ♥️💯 Thank you @swastikproductions @sonysab @sktorigins for this character 💯 #anjalitatrari #godschild #gratitude #vanshaj #dreams #newshow”

