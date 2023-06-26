ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Snippets

Watch: Nia Sharma and her incredible 'Venice beach' diaries

Nia Sharma is one of the most amazing and outstanding divas in the country and well, we love her for all the right reasons. Well, let's check out the latest that's happening at her end and well, you will simply love it

Author: IWMBuzz
26 Jun,2023 03:35:43
Watch: Nia Sharma and her incredible 'Venice beach' diaries
Nia Sharma is one of the most admired and gorgeous actresses and performing divas that we are all blessed to have in the Hindi TV industry. It’s been quite many years now that Nia has been working tremendously hard in the entertainment space with her body of work and well, we are always in awe of her in the real sense of the term. The best and most incredible thing about Nia is that she’s someone who always tries extremely hard to get things going the way she wants and that’s the sign of a true artiste. Her fans and admirers love her wholeheartedly and unconditionally and that’s why, she too always ensures from her end that she keeps sharing intriguing content from her end to win hearts of her fans and followers.
Check out how Nia Sharma is seen winning hearts with her stunning style avatar in her latest selfie:
As a fashionista, Nia Sharma always ensures that she always gets her fashion game on point. Well, that’s exactly why, she truly has got the ability to rock and roll the style statement in every way possible from her end like a true pro. Well, to give her fans a sneak-peek into her special vacation diaries at Venice beach in Los Angeles. From interacting with the local people over there to actually cycling around and painting the world pink with her presence, she’s seen doing it all. Check out here –
https://www.instagram.com/p/Ct5Xqr6IXeM/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==
Well, absolutely amazing and fantastic for real, right folks? Wonderful, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com
About The Author
IWMBuzz

Journalist. covering Indian television News, Bollywood, OTT News and digital ecosystem, Gaming, Sports, Lifestyle, creators, Celebrity News and Shows.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Nia Sharma Flaunts Midriff In Pink, Check Out
Nia Sharma Flaunts Midriff In Pink, Check Out
Nia Sharma Flaunts Hourglass Figure In White Monokini; Internet In Awe
Nia Sharma Flaunts Hourglass Figure In White Monokini; Internet In Awe
Check Out: What Nia Sharma Does On Streets Of California
Check Out: What Nia Sharma Does On Streets Of California
Nia Sharma Feels Amusing In The Hollywood Walk Of Fame; Watch
Nia Sharma Feels Amusing In The Hollywood Walk Of Fame; Watch
Nia Sharma Plays Football In Street With Little Kid, Enjoys Her Vacation Like Queen
Nia Sharma Plays Football In Street With Little Kid, Enjoys Her Vacation Like Queen
Nia Sharma Wants To Be A Makeba, Dances In Mini Dress
Nia Sharma Wants To Be A Makeba, Dances In Mini Dress
Latest Stories
TMKOC diva Munmun Dutta is here with special Vietnamese iced coffee recipe, see full vlog
TMKOC diva Munmun Dutta is here with special Vietnamese iced coffee recipe, see full vlog
In Pic: TMKOC diva Sunayana Fozdar’s special ‘fam jam’
In Pic: TMKOC diva Sunayana Fozdar’s special ‘fam jam’
Here’s What Shraddha Kapoor Can’t Do; Check Out
Here’s What Shraddha Kapoor Can’t Do; Check Out
Shruti Haasan Goes Back To Her London Vacation Memory Lane
Shruti Haasan Goes Back To Her London Vacation Memory Lane
Sneak Peek Into Shraddha Arya’s New Vanity Van
Sneak Peek Into Shraddha Arya’s New Vanity Van
Check Out: Tara Sutaria’s Weekend Vibes
Check Out: Tara Sutaria’s Weekend Vibes
Read Latest News