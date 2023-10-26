Anupamaa: Anupamaa and Anuj plan their next move

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama wherein Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) is standing tall to get justice for Samar (Sagar Parekh). As we know, the Shah family is saddened by the sudden demise of Samar. Anupamaa’s only goal is to get her son justice by getting Sonu Rathore arrested. However, as we know, since Vanraj’s (Sudhanshu Pandey) statement was nullified by the court as an eye witness citing his mental instability, Sonu was released with a lack of evidence and proof.

Now, Anupamaa wants to get that solid proof that will put Sonu behind bars. She is ably supported in her fight by Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Devika (Jaswir Kaur). As we know, Devika and Anupamaa tried earlier to get Sonu’s friend to talk, but their attempt failed.

The coming episode will see the trio planning their next move. Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) will be worried about Anupamaa’s next plan as that can land her son Anuj in a problem. Malti Devi will try to spy on Anuj and Anupamaa’s plan, but will not be able to do so.

Anuj and Anupamaa will plan for one of them to go to the same restaurant to face Sonu there.

Anupamaa Ep 1084 25th October Written Episode Update

Sonu Rathore got free from Samar’s case. His father Suresh Rathore came along with Sonu to the Shah house to mock them and make fun of them for losing the case. However, Vanraj gave them a befitting reply that they would one day win against him in a bigger court.

What will happen now?

