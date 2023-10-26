Television | Spoilers

Anupamaa: Anupamaa and Anuj plan their next move

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi's Director's Kut will see Anupamaa and Anuj planning their next move to expose Sonu's deeds. Read it here.

Author: Srividya Rajesh
26 Oct,2023 15:55:48
Anupamaa: Anupamaa and Anuj plan their next move 864415

Anupamaa the Star Plus show produced by Rajan Shahi’s Director’s Kut has seen engaging drama wherein Anupamaa (Rupali Ganguly) is standing tall to get justice for Samar (Sagar Parekh). As we know, the Shah family is saddened by the sudden demise of Samar. Anupamaa’s only goal is to get her son justice by getting Sonu Rathore arrested. However, as we know, since Vanraj’s (Sudhanshu Pandey) statement was nullified by the court as an eye witness citing his mental instability, Sonu was released with a lack of evidence and proof.

Now, Anupamaa wants to get that solid proof that will put Sonu behind bars. She is ably supported in her fight by Anuj (Gaurav Khanna) and Devika (Jaswir Kaur). As we know, Devika and Anupamaa tried earlier to get Sonu’s friend to talk, but their attempt failed.

The coming episode will see the trio planning their next move. Malti Devi (Apara Mehta) will be worried about Anupamaa’s next plan as that can land her son Anuj in a problem. Malti Devi will try to spy on Anuj and Anupamaa’s plan, but will not be able to do so.

Anuj and Anupamaa will plan for one of them to go to the same restaurant to face Sonu there.

Anupamaa Ep 1084 25th October Written Episode Update

Sonu Rathore got free from Samar’s case. His father Suresh Rathore came along with Sonu to the Shah house to mock them and make fun of them for losing the case. However, Vanraj gave them a befitting reply that they would one day win against him in a bigger court.

What will happen now?

Anupamaa has been the numero uno show across all GECs for a long time now. The show caters to the attention and love of housewives who have strived to make things work and start careers of their own. The show produced by Rajan Shahi has Rupali Ganguly playing the titular role of Anupamaa. Actors Sudhanshu Pandey and Gaurav Khanna play the male leads in the show.

About The Author
Srividya Rajesh

Srividya Rajesh, Co Founder & Associate Editor at IWMBuzz, sleeps, eats and drinks news. With cheetah like pace and a Herculean heart, Srividya (called Sri lovingly by friends and fraternity) is undoubedtly the queen of breaking news and latest updates in the Indian television industry. With a career spanning over 12 years, Sri joined Tellychakkar.com as a core member after heading editorial duties at India-forums. Operating from Chennai, Sri has her eyes and ears on movements in Mumbai. Fearless and fierce, Sri is a revered figure in the industry. Team leader, motivator and a go getter, Sri is the pillar in the editorial foundation at IWMBuzz and is responsible for smooth functioning of the news pipeline.

Comment Box

Related Post

Anupamaa Update: Anupamaa prepares for Raavan Dahan 863958
Anupamaa Update: Anupamaa prepares for Raavan Dahan
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (16 - 21 October): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more 863706
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (16 – 21 October): Anupamaa, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Seeks Blessings Of Durga Maa On Shubho Nobomi 863587
Anupamaa Fame Rupali Ganguly Seeks Blessings Of Durga Maa On Shubho Nobomi
Anupamaa Update: Malti Devi expresses her concern for Anuj 863547
Anupamaa Update: Malti Devi expresses her concern for Anuj
Anupamaa Update: Vanraj gets a threat of his life 863164
Anupamaa Update: Vanraj gets a huge threat
Anupamaa Actress Rupali Ganguly Looks Classic In Blue Saree With Gold Blouse, See Photos 862723
Anupamaa Actress Rupali Ganguly Looks Classic In Blue Saree With Gold Blouse, See Photos

Latest Stories

Kriti Sanon shines in white saree with red floral print, see photos 864783
Kriti Sanon shines in white saree with red floral print, see photos
Kiara Advani Makes Hearts Skip A Beat In Her No Makeup Black And White Photos 864741
Kiara Advani Makes Hearts Skip A Beat In Her No Makeup Black And White Photos
Watch: Ankita Lokhande shares adorable video with husband Vicky Jain 864859
Watch: Ankita Lokhande shares adorable video with husband Vicky Jain
Aadayein that can kill! Shanaya Kapoor steals it with her classical dance gesture [Video] 864856
Aadayein that can kill! Shanaya Kapoor steals it with her classical dance gesture [Video]
Urvashi Rautela Adds Sparkle To Her Golden Lehenga With Statement Diamond Necklace 864655
Urvashi Rautela Adds Sparkle To Her Golden Lehenga With Statement Diamond Necklace
Anushka Sen And Nia Sharma Sizzle In All Black Attire 864619
Anushka Sen And Nia Sharma Sizzle In All Black Attire
Read Latest News