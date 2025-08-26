Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season Serial Spoiler: Bhagyashree Brings Revati–Purab’s Rishta At Home – A Shocker For Rishabh

Sony Entertainment Television’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, has seen engaging drama with Shreyas attacking Purab as Revati gets pregnant with his child. He accuses Rishabh (Harshad Chopda) and Purab of running girls’ lives. However, Rishabh calms Shreyas and scolds Purab for his mistake. Meanwhile, Bhagyashree (Shivangi Joshi) and Vinayak arrive.

In the upcoming episode, you will see drama escalate as Bhagyashree makes a shocking proposal. Bhagya tells Rishabh that the matter is out of their hands now, and they will have to get Revati and Purab married. As Bhagyashree brings Revati-Purab’s marriage proposal, Rishabh is left shocked.

Bhagyashree, in a bossy and sarcastic tone, asks Rishabh if he is okay with the decision, but Rishabh stays silent. Soon, he brings a flower and proposes to Bhagyashree to marry him, which intensifies the scene as Vinayak witnesses this event.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season tells the story of Bhagyashree Iyer, a South Indian girl played by Shivangi Joshi, whose heart is broken when her boyfriend abandons her after she leaves her house for him. Bhagyashree finds it difficult to trust and love again, but her parents, who are unaware of the truth, come to meet her and her husband in Mumbai, and then she takes the help of her colleague, a Punjabi boy, Rishabh Kapoor, played by Harshad Chopda, who fakes to be her husband, and their love story begins.