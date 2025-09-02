Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season Serial Spoiler: Rishabh Takes The Blame, Nikhil Boldly Confronts Bhagyashree

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season, the Sony Entertainment Television show produced by Ekta Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms, has seen an engaging drama, Rishabh (Harshad Chopda) getting accused of misconduct with one of his employees, Maya. On the other hand, Nysa threatens to accuse Rishabh’s father, Gautam, and the Iyer family of trying to kill her.

Check out the latest update on Bade Achhe Lagte Hain – Naya Season upcoming episode spoiler number 57 airing on 2 September 2025

In the upcoming episode, viewers will see a major twist as Rishabh surprises everyone by taking the blame on himself. He says that he should accept the blame put on him by Maya. Bhagyashree is left shocked by his confession, as Rishabh didn’t do anything to Maya, as he was with her that night.

The head of the office asks Rishabh to give a resignation letter as they will need it in front of the board of directors. Later, Bhagyashree decides to save Rishabh by revealing that he was with her that night in the hotel. Nikhil boldly confronts her, asking why she wants to tell everyone that Rishabh was with her. Bhagyashree gives a befitting reply to Nikhil, telling him whatever Rishabh did with her, but he never made her feel unsafe and never tried to kill her like Nikhil.

What will happen next?

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain Naya Season tells the story of Bhagyashree Iyer, a South Indian girl played by Shivangi Joshi, whose heart is broken when her boyfriend abandons her after she leaves her house for him. Bhagyashree finds it difficult to trust and love again, but her parents, who are unaware of the truth, come to meet her and her husband in Mumbai, and then she takes the help of her colleague, a Punjabi boy, Rishabh Kapoor, played by Harshad Chopda, who fakes to be her husband, and their love story begins.