Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Aradhana falls in Jai’s arms, Reyansh gets jealous

Kriti tries to push the ladder to hurt Aaradhana. At the same time, Jai arrives over there and saves her from falling. On noticing Jai holding Aradhana, Reyansh gets jealous in Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Author: Manisha Suthar
03 Oct,2023 17:53:55
Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Reyansh finds Aradhana’s baby pictures in Malini’s room. Aradhana asks Reyansh to stay away from her. Meanwhile, Reyansh finds out that Malini is Aradhana’s real mother.

Reyansh decides to bring Aradhana’s truth in front of Malini so that she accepts her daughter. Hence, he plans something big and asks Aradhana to be on time. Aradhana doubts Reyansh’s intention. Meanwhile, Jai starts falling for Aradhana and decides to confess his feelings.

Now, in the coming episode, Aradhana is busy decorating the office and at the same time Kriti tries to push the ladder to hurt Aaradhana. At the same time, Jai arrives over there and saves her from falling. On noticing Jai holding Aradhana, Reyansh gets jealous.

Reyansh plans something big and asks Aradhana to be on time. Aradhana doubts Reyansh’s intention. Meanwhile, Jai starts falling for Aradhana and decides to confess his feelings

