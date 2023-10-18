Television | Spoilers

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Aradhana to sacrifice her love for her sister Kimaya

Aradhana witnesses Kimaya’s happiness and decides to sacrifice her love for her sister. She also pressurizes Reyansh to marry Kimaya in Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka.

Author: Manisha Suthar
18 Oct,2023 17:49:04
Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Reyansh gets his hand on a pregnancy report which states Aradhana is pregnant and soon confronts her. However, Aradhana gets angry and slaps Reyansh (Kushal Tandon).

Viren organizes an office party for everyone. At the party, Kiki jealous of Jai’s soft corner for Aradhana decides to make a big revelation. She goes to speak to Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) and reveals to him that she has feelings for Jai and she plans to reveal the same in front of the family. Reyansh supports Kimaya and agrees to marry her, making Aradhana shocked. On the other hand, Kimmy is happy as Aradhana will no longer be near Reyansh.

Now, in the coming episode, Kimaya reveals to Aradhana that Reyansh’s parents have sent shagun ka lehenga for her and she shares her excitement of getting married to Reyansh. Aradhana witnesses Kimaya’s happiness and decides to sacrifice her love for her sister. She also pressurizes Reyansh to marry Kimaya.

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

