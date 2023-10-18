Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Aradhana to sacrifice her love for her sister Kimaya

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Reyansh gets his hand on a pregnancy report which states Aradhana is pregnant and soon confronts her. However, Aradhana gets angry and slaps Reyansh (Kushal Tandon).

Viren organizes an office party for everyone. At the party, Kiki jealous of Jai’s soft corner for Aradhana decides to make a big revelation. She goes to speak to Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) and reveals to him that she has feelings for Jai and she plans to reveal the same in front of the family. Reyansh supports Kimaya and agrees to marry her, making Aradhana shocked. On the other hand, Kimmy is happy as Aradhana will no longer be near Reyansh.

Now, in the coming episode, Kimaya reveals to Aradhana that Reyansh’s parents have sent shagun ka lehenga for her and she shares her excitement of getting married to Reyansh. Aradhana witnesses Kimaya’s happiness and decides to sacrifice her love for her sister. She also pressurizes Reyansh to marry Kimaya.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 72 17 October 2023 Written Episode Update

Reyansh supports Kimaya and agrees to marry her, making Aradhana shocked. On the other hand, Kimmy is happy as Aradhana will no longer be near Reyansh.