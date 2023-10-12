Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Malini questions Aradhana about her feelings for Reyansh

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Reyansh learns that Jai helped Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) and decides to speak to him. However, Aradhana stops him and soon they argue over Jai. Meanwhile, Jai, who is on his way home, meets with an accident when a truck bumps into his car. Reyansh learns about the accident and rushes to the hospital.

The doctor declares him dead which shocks Reyansh, Akash, and Kiki. However, soon, it is revealed that Jai is alive. Beena gives instructions to Aradhana to make a special cake and asks her to get help from Reyansh. In Beena’s absence, Aradhana and Reyansh bake the cake. However, during the cake-baking drama, Reyansh comes close to Aradhana. It happens so that Reyansh (Kushal Tandon) gets a shock hence his hand gets burnt. Aradhana nurses his wound and the two come close to each other. The two share a romantic eye lock moment.

Now, in the coming episode, Aradhana and Reyansh have a conversation in the office and soon their conversation turns into cute banter. Aradhana asks Reyansh to not disturb and asks him to leave. Later, Aradhana goes to meet Malini who asks her about her feelings for Reyansh. Aradhana is shocked and remains speechless.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 68 11 October 2023 Written Episode Update

