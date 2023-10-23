Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka update: Malini warns Aradhana to stay away from Reyansh and Kimaya

Sony Entertainment Television’s recently launched show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka produced by Ekta Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor under their banner Balaji Telefilms is gearing up for some interesting drama. As per the plot, Reyansh supports Kimaya and agrees to marry her, making Aradhana shocked. On the other hand, Kimmy is happy as Aradhana will no longer be near Reyansh. Kimaya reveals to Aradhana that Reyansh’s (Kushal Tandon) parents have sent shagun ka lehenga for her and she shares her excitement about getting married to Reyansh.

Aradhana witnesses Kimaya’s happiness and decides to sacrifice her love for her sister. She also pressurizes Reyansh to marry Kimaya. Reyansh gets engaged to Kimaya and decides to make Aradhana jealous. Hence, he makes another plan to make Aradhana (Shivangi Joshi) envious. Reyansh takes Kimaya on a movie date and asks her to wear a saree. Aradhana gets jealous seeing the two close.

Now, in the coming episode, Malini witnesses Aradhana’s jealousy and takes her along to speak to her. Malini gets furious at Aradhana and warns her to stay away from Reyansh and Kimaya. She mentions keeping a distance from the couple who is set to get married. Reyansh witnesses the drama and takes Aradhana with him by making some excuse. He also asks Aradhana to see how her mother Malini is behaving with her even if she sacrificed her love for her sister Kimaya.

Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka Ep 75 20 October 2023 Written Episode Update

