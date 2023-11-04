Television | Spoilers

Bhagya Lakshmi: Lakshmi meets with an accident, Rishi gets shocked

Rishi tries to shout and tell Lakshmi about the car but it is too late. Soon, the car bumps into Lakshmi and she meets with an accident. Rishi gets shocked in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms.

04 Nov,2023
Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Malishka walks out of the room with blood all over her body. Kiran witnesses her and gets shocked. She scolds Malishka for taking the extreme step of killing Lakshmi. Meanwhile, the entire hospital learns that a murder has happened of a girl. Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) gets shocked and goes to find Lakshmi.

However, while talking in the corridor, he finds Malishka in a weird state with blood stains over her clothes and face. He wonders about Malishka’s state and gets worried. Rishi questions Malishka about killing Lakshmi. However, it turns out to be Kiran’s imagination. On the other hand, in a dramatic twist of events, Rishi learns that Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) is alive.

In the coming episode, Rishi goes to find Lakshmi after he learns that his wife is alive. He manages to find Lakshmi walking alone on the road. However, soon his happiness turns into sadness as he witnesses a car arriving towards Lakshmi. The latter fails to see the car. Rishi tries to shout and tell Lakshmi about the car but it is too late. Soon, the car bumps into Lakshmi and she meets with an accident. Rishi gets shocked.

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 749 3 November 2023 Written Episode Update

Rishi questions Malishka about killing Lakshmi. However, it turns out to be Kiran’s imagination. On the other hand, in a dramatic twist of events, Rishi learns that Lakshmi is alive.

