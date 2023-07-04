ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Spoilers

Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Police to foil Vikrant's plan to kill Rishi

Vikrant instructs Saloni to carry out his orders while he sets off to kill Rishi. To her utter surprise, she finds the police present at the scene in Zee TV's show Bhagya Lakshmi.

Author: Manisha Suthar
04 Jul,2023 10:57:35
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Police to foil Vikrant's plan to kill Rishi

The makers (Balaji Telefilms) of Zee TV’s show Bhagya Lakshmi produced are poised to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as the suspense builds. As per the plot, Saloni sneaks into Rishi’s room, intending to execute Vikrant’s wicked plan. However, fate takes an unexpected turn as Rishi unexpectedly wakes up and fights back, attempting to strangle Saloni in a desperate bid for survival. However, this is Saloni’s imagination when Rishi grabs a nurse’s neck.

Lakshmi, who is present at the scene, saves the nurse. She also learns indirectly that Rishi’s accident was a murder plan against him. Meanwhile, Saloni fears killing Rishi and informs Vikrant of her unsuccessful mission. Soon, Vikrant’s anger intensifies, and he decides to eliminate Rishi himself.

In the coming episode, Vikrant instructs Saloni to carry out his orders while he sets off to kill Rishi. Unbeknownst to Vikrant, a twist awaits him as Saloni arrives at the location. To her utter surprise, she finds the police present at the scene. The sudden appearance of the police leaves Saloni in a state of shock.

What will happen next? Will Vikrant manage to escape the clutches of the police?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

Also Read: I have got the best compliment for Sandwiches: Vandana Rao

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua gets the upper hand against Gazal
Rabb Se Hai Dua Spoiler: Dua gets the upper hand against Gazal
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Mohit supports Rajveer in his mission
Kundali Bhagya spoiler: Mohit supports Rajveer in his mission
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Gungun’s life in danger
Pyar Ka Pehla Naam Radha Mohan Spoiler: Gungun’s life in danger
Maitree spoiler: Maitree reunites with her baby  
Maitree spoiler: Maitree reunites with her baby  
Meet spoiler: OMG! Sumeet slaps Raunak during Sangeet ceremony
Meet spoiler: OMG! Sumeet slaps Raunak during Sangeet ceremony
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant on a mission to kill Rishi  
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Vikrant on a mission to kill Rishi  
Latest Stories
The ‘Ghapa Ghap’ Controversy
The ‘Ghapa Ghap’ Controversy
When Priyanka Chopra got upset over her hairstylist for fixing her hair in mid of an interview with Simi Garewal, watch video
When Priyanka Chopra got upset over her hairstylist for fixing her hair in mid of an interview with Simi Garewal, watch video
Shiv Shakti will depict what I have learned about Lord Shiva over the years: Siddharth Kumar Tewary
Shiv Shakti will depict what I have learned about Lord Shiva over the years: Siddharth Kumar Tewary
From Deepika Padukone’s Costume In Padmaavat To Hanuman’s Dialogue In Adipurush: Backlash That Sparked Changes In Bollywood Films
From Deepika Padukone’s Costume In Padmaavat To Hanuman’s Dialogue In Adipurush: Backlash That Sparked Changes In Bollywood Films
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (26 June – 2 July): Anupamaa, Yeh Risha Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Biggest TV Shows Twists Of Last Week (26 June – 2 July): Anupamaa, Yeh Risha Kya Kehlata Hai, TMKOC, and more
Throwback to when Neetu Kapoor defended Rishi Kapoor’s alleged affairs, netizens say ‘Alia k sath bhi yahi hona hai.’
Throwback to when Neetu Kapoor defended Rishi Kapoor’s alleged affairs, netizens say ‘Alia k sath bhi yahi hona hai.’
Read Latest News