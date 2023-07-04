Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Police to foil Vikrant's plan to kill Rishi

The makers (Balaji Telefilms) of Zee TV’s show Bhagya Lakshmi produced are poised to keep viewers on the edge of their seats as the suspense builds. As per the plot, Saloni sneaks into Rishi’s room, intending to execute Vikrant’s wicked plan. However, fate takes an unexpected turn as Rishi unexpectedly wakes up and fights back, attempting to strangle Saloni in a desperate bid for survival. However, this is Saloni’s imagination when Rishi grabs a nurse’s neck.

Lakshmi, who is present at the scene, saves the nurse. She also learns indirectly that Rishi’s accident was a murder plan against him. Meanwhile, Saloni fears killing Rishi and informs Vikrant of her unsuccessful mission. Soon, Vikrant’s anger intensifies, and he decides to eliminate Rishi himself.

In the coming episode, Vikrant instructs Saloni to carry out his orders while he sets off to kill Rishi. Unbeknownst to Vikrant, a twist awaits him as Saloni arrives at the location. To her utter surprise, she finds the police present at the scene. The sudden appearance of the police leaves Saloni in a state of shock.

What will happen next? Will Vikrant manage to escape the clutches of the police?

