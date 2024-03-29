Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rajneet forces Lakshmi into marriage to protect Parvati

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, while Rohan and Lakshmi are on the way, Parvati and Rishi also head to the school. All of them get down from the car as they see a rally going on. Lakshmi and Rishi come close to each other and feel each other’s presence. However, they fail to have an encounter. Later, they do not meet in the school as well. Rohan returns home with Rishi, Neelam and Malishka welcome him.

Parvati comes home with Lakshmi. Dadi and Shalu decorate the house and welcome Parvati. Later, Shalu and Lakshmi go out for work while Parvati talks to Rishi on video call. Soon, Rajneet and his henchmen come and tries to take Parvati along. Initially, she fights with Rajneesh and his goons. However, they tie her hands and kidnap her. Rishi overhears all the conversation through phone and gets worried.

In the coming episode, Lakshmi goes to police station to file Parvati’s missing complaint. Later, Rishi informs Lakshmi about the kidnapping. Ranjeet calls Lakshmi to the kidnapping spot and forces her into marriage to protect Parvati. Lakshmi cries and only thinks about her daughter. However, Shalu stops Lakshmi from marrying Ranjeet.

