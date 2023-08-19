ADVERTISEMENT
Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi questions Malishka about Lakshmi’s disappearance

Lakshmi returns to her house after leaving the Oberoi mansion. However, Rishi asks Malishka about Lakshmi’s disappearance in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Author: Manisha Suthar
19 Aug,2023 11:18:22
Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Malishka talks to a friend on the phone and invites her to her wedding. However, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) overhears her conversation and reveals to her that the wedding will not happen. Malishka (Maera Mishra) gets angry and confronts Rishi about his decision. Lakshmi, who passes by their room, overhears their fight and decides to speak to Rishi.

Lakshmi comes to talk to Rishi and emotionally blackmails him to marry Malishka. She mentions that she will leave the house if he refuses to marry Malishka. Lakshmi decides to leave the house and starts packing her stuff. Soon, while everyone is sleeping, Lakshmi goes to Harleen’s room and takes her blessing. She places a letter near Harleen’s pillow and leaves. Lakshmi remembers her happy moment spent at the Oberoi mansion and heads out of the house. Malishka witnesses Lakshmi bidding adieu to the house and feels elated.

In the coming episode, Rano gets anxious seeing Lakshmi back home but she tells her that she needs to start anew in her life. Shalu and Bani spend time with Lakshmi after she returns home. The next morning, Rishi wakes up and Malishka comes to meet her. However, Rishi asks Malishka about Lakshmi’s disappearance.

OMG! Will Malishka reveal to Rishi about Lakshmi leaving the house?

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

