Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi’s love confession to make Lakshmi emotional

Rishi pulls Lakshmi closer and shares his feelings. He reveals that he loves her. Lakshmi gets emotional as Rishi pours his heart out in Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi.

Author: Manisha Suthar
25 May,2023 11:52:58
Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms on Zee TV, is giving the audience nail-biting moments with each passing day. As per the plot, Rishi, Lakshmi, Vikrant, and Malishka go to the same jewelry shop for wedding shopping. Vikrant decides to buy a ring for Lakshmi. He picks a ring and makes Lakshmi wear it to check the size. Rishi feels jealous and shouts at Vikrant. Lakshmi, Vikrant, and Malishka get shocked by Rishi’s behaviour. Soon, Rishi reveals that the ring ceremony is big and shouldn’t be ruined like this. Vikrant understands Rishi’s point of view and refuses to make Lakshmi wear the ring.

Lakshmi and Rishi sit together while Malishka and Vikrant head to do their respective work. A saleswoman tells Rishi to select a mangalsutra for Lakshmi. She picks one, gives it to Rishi, and asks him to make Lakshmi wear it. While Lakshmi refuses, Rishi takes the mangalsutra and makes Lakshmi wear it. The latter gets shocked and tries to remove it. She witnesses Vikrant and Malishka approaching them, taking Rishi along and hiding. She scolds Rishi for making her wear the mangalsutra.

In the coming episode, Vikrant, Malishka, Aayush, and Shalu look for Lakshmi and Rishi as they go missing. On the other hand, Lakshmi and Rishi have a cute nok-jhok wherein Rishi pulls Lakshmi closer and shares his feelings. He reveals that he loves her. Lakshmi gets emotional as Rishi pours his heart out. Rishi questions Lakshmi about her feelings, but she pushes Rishi away and scolds him for his behaviour.

Will Lakshmi confess her love for Rishi?

Stay hooked to IWMBuzz.com for more updates.

To know what happens next on Bhagya Lakshmi, watch the premiere episode on ZEE5 Club before TV!!

About The Author
Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

