Bhagya Lakshmi spoiler: Rishi’s love confession to make Lakshmi emotional

Rishi pulls Lakshmi closer and shares his feelings. He reveals that he loves her. Lakshmi gets emotional as Rishi pours his heart out in Zee TV show Bhagya Lakshmi.

Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms on Zee TV, is giving the audience nail-biting moments with each passing day. As per the plot, Rishi, Lakshmi, Vikrant, and Malishka go to the same jewelry shop for wedding shopping. Vikrant decides to buy a ring for Lakshmi. He picks a ring and makes Lakshmi wear it to check the size. Rishi feels jealous and shouts at Vikrant. Lakshmi, Vikrant, and Malishka get shocked by Rishi’s behaviour. Soon, Rishi reveals that the ring ceremony is big and shouldn’t be ruined like this. Vikrant understands Rishi’s point of view and refuses to make Lakshmi wear the ring.

Lakshmi and Rishi sit together while Malishka and Vikrant head to do their respective work. A saleswoman tells Rishi to select a mangalsutra for Lakshmi. She picks one, gives it to Rishi, and asks him to make Lakshmi wear it. While Lakshmi refuses, Rishi takes the mangalsutra and makes Lakshmi wear it. The latter gets shocked and tries to remove it. She witnesses Vikrant and Malishka approaching them, taking Rishi along and hiding. She scolds Rishi for making her wear the mangalsutra.

In the coming episode, Vikrant, Malishka, Aayush, and Shalu look for Lakshmi and Rishi as they go missing. On the other hand, Lakshmi and Rishi have a cute nok-jhok wherein Rishi pulls Lakshmi closer and shares his feelings. He reveals that he loves her. Lakshmi gets emotional as Rishi pours his heart out. Rishi questions Lakshmi about her feelings, but she pushes Rishi away and scolds him for his behaviour.

Will Lakshmi confess her love for Rishi?

