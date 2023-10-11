Television | Spoilers

Bhagya Lakshmi update: Lakshmi and Rishi gear up for their marriage

Rishi and Lakshmi decide to get married. While Lakshmi gets ready to be Rishi’s bride. Rishi goes to the Oberoi mansion to inform the family about the wedding and to invite them in Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi produced by Balaji Telefilms.

Author: Manisha Suthar
11 Oct,2023 10:49:47
Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) tries to talk to Rishi and asks him to return home. However, Rishi stays adamant and refuses to go to Oberoi mansion without her. Rishi learns that Neelam is planning something to separate him from Lakshmi. Hence, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) brings Lakshmi in front of the entire chawl and goes down on his knees.

Rishi proposes marriage to Lakshmi in front of all and asks her to agree to the marriage. Lakshmi witnesses the entire chawl ladies taunting her and Rishi for staying together without being married to each other. Hence, Rishi proposes marriage to Lakshmi. Aayush, Shalu and Bani get happy with Rishi’s proposal idea. Soon, Lakshmi witnesses Rishi’s love for her and accepts the proposal. Rishi gets happy and the two soon hug each other.

In the coming episode, Rishi and Lakshmi decide to get married. While Lakshmi gets ready to be Rishi’s bride. Rishi goes to the Oberoi mansion to inform the family about the wedding and to invite them. Neelam refuses to accept Lakshmi as her bahu and refuses to give Rishi her blessing. However, Rishi stays adamant and leaves to marry Lakshmi

Rishi proposes marriage to Lakshmi. Aayush, Shalu and Bani get happy with Rishi's proposal idea. Soon, Lakshmi witnesses Rishi's love for her and accepts the proposal. Rishi gets happy and the two soon hug each other.

Manisha Suthar

Demure yet dynamic, Manisha Suthar is a perfect blend of professionalism and right values. Hungry for news with the aptitude to network, Manisha inspires juniors and supports seniors. A mass media graduate, she believes in breaking stereotypes and carving a niche of her own. When not busy penning, she likes to sing, dance and make merry.

