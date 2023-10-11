Bhagya Lakshmi update: Lakshmi and Rishi gear up for their marriage

Zee TV’s popular show Bhagya Lakshmi, produced by Balaji Telefilms, has seen quite a lot of drama in the last few weeks. So far, Lakshmi (Aishwarya Khare) tries to talk to Rishi and asks him to return home. However, Rishi stays adamant and refuses to go to Oberoi mansion without her. Rishi learns that Neelam is planning something to separate him from Lakshmi. Hence, Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) brings Lakshmi in front of the entire chawl and goes down on his knees.

Rishi proposes marriage to Lakshmi in front of all and asks her to agree to the marriage. Lakshmi witnesses the entire chawl ladies taunting her and Rishi for staying together without being married to each other. Hence, Rishi proposes marriage to Lakshmi. Aayush, Shalu and Bani get happy with Rishi’s proposal idea. Soon, Lakshmi witnesses Rishi’s love for her and accepts the proposal. Rishi gets happy and the two soon hug each other.

In the coming episode, Rishi and Lakshmi decide to get married. While Lakshmi gets ready to be Rishi’s bride. Rishi goes to the Oberoi mansion to inform the family about the wedding and to invite them. Neelam refuses to accept Lakshmi as her bahu and refuses to give Rishi her blessing. However, Rishi stays adamant and leaves to marry Lakshmi

Bhagya Lakshmi Ep 727 11th October 2023 Written Episode Update

Rishi proposes marriage to Lakshmi. Aayush, Shalu and Bani get happy with Rishi’s proposal idea. Soon, Lakshmi witnesses Rishi’s love for her and accepts the proposal. Rishi gets happy and the two soon hug each other.