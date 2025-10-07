Binddii Upcoming Twist: Aviraj to meet Kajal in jail; major drama to ensue

Binddii, the Colors TV show produced by Palki Malhotra and Saurav Tiwari’s banner Streetlamp & Beehive Collective LLP, has seen major drama with Kanchan trying to torture Kajal (Radhika Muthukumar) in jail, asking her for the whereabouts of her daughter Binddii (Sanchi Bhoyar). On the other hand, Saurav (Abhishek Rawat) became the protector for Binddii, with a strong bond developing between them. We saw Aviraj (Krushal Ahuja) kidnapping Binddii and trying to sell her off to a dealer in Dubai. However, Binddii hid herself and was later saved by Saurav.

The upcoming drama will see the biggest meetup between Aviraj and Kajal in jail. As we know, Aviraj has been bumping into Saurav everywhere, and this made him wonder whether he knew about Kajal being alive. The episodes to go on air will see the big clash of Aviraj and Kajal after years. As we know, Aviraj betrayed Kajal in love, and this has been a thorn that Kajal has not been able to forget. While Kajal’s main motive will be to keep her daughter Binddii away from the eyes of Aviraj, she does not know that Aviraj had planned to kidnap Binddii, but failed to do so.

It will be interesting to see what brings Aviraj to jail to meet Kajal. We hear that he will all of a sudden feel that Kajal is trying to hide something from him.

What will happen next?

Binddi, on Colors TV, is produced by Palki Malhotra and Saurav Tiwari’s banner Streetlamp & Beehive Collective LLP and stars Krushal Ahuja and Radhika Muthukumar in the lead roles. It is about a girl Binddii, who is born and raised in a jail, where her mother is confined to. She is later forced to move away from her mother, and get exposed to the big bad world outside, where she has to protect herself from all adversities. Apart from Krushal Ahuja and Radhika Muthukumar, the show also stars popular actors including Achint Kaur, Sanchi Bhoyar, Manav Gohil, and Abhishek Rawat.