Chand Jalne Laga: Deva saves Tara from getting injured

Colors’ new show Chand Jalne Laga produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions is ruling hearts with interesting storylines. According to the plot, Dev gifts the Sehgal family the old haveli for the wedding, which makes Tara happy. However, he expects a favor in return, and Tara reluctantly agrees. Ananya’s ceremony begins at the haveli, but Dev makes Tara work even on her sister’s special day.

In the coming episode, during Ananya’s haldi ceremony at the old Sehgal haveli, Dev (Vishal Aditya Singh) makes Tara (Kanika Mann) work tirelessly. She is managing her responsibilities and taking charge of the celebration. After finishing her task, Dev asks her to inspect the work and finds haldi stains on the paper designs. He angrily tears the designs and demands to add her soul to the work by incorporating antique pictures of the haveli. Tara enters the old storeroom of the haveli to search for the pictures in the room. While searching scrap falls over Tara. However, Dev senses the danger and rushes to rescue her.

Chand Jalne Laga Ep 11 6 November 2023 Written Episode Update

The show dwells on the fairy tale romance that gets complicated. It stars Vishal Aditya Singh and Kanika Mann in lead roles. The show is produced by Siddharth Kumar Tewary’s Swastik Productions.